Lovin Malta Remains Country’s Most Popular Platform For Online Programmes
Lovin Malta is once again the most popular online portal to watch Maltese programmes, for the second consecutive year.
The Broadcasting Authority has just issued the results of the Audience Assessment survey carried out in May 2021.
Out of all survey participants, 29.3% said that they use Lovin Malta as the main platform to watch Maltese shows.
This makes it the most popular Maltese platform for online shows and the second most popular platform in total, behind only Facebook, with 75% saying that they use it as their main platform.
Times of Malta is third with 17%, TVM fourth with 13.1%, and Net News fourth with 7.4%.
All of Lovin Malta’s available programmes dominate the results for the most preferred online shows by respondents.
Xarabank is ranked as the most popular online show, with 9.9% of respondents selecting it, followed by Jon Jispjega at 9.1%, the daily show Lovin Daily at 5.4% and the satirical show Kaxxaturi at 3.7%
Other Lovin Malta productions, including Lovin Eats, Lovin Meets, Jon Jispjega, Lovin Documentaries, #CovidCalls, Meet The Boss, Taħlita Perfetta, Basically, and The X Banter all feature in the list.
Meanwhile, 3.2% of respondents ranked Lovin Malta as their favourite portal to follow local news, behind Times of Malta (55.9%), TVM (8.4%), Newsbook (3.9%) and MaltaToday (3.4%).
Which is your favourite Lovin Malta show?