Lovin Malta Remains Country’s Most Popular Platform For Online Programmes

Lovin Malta is once again the most popular online portal to watch Maltese programmes, for the second consecutive year.

The Broadcasting Authority has just issued the results of the Audience Assessment survey carried out in May 2021.

Out of all survey participants, 29.3% said that they use Lovin Malta as the main platform to watch Maltese shows.

This makes it the most popular Maltese platform for online shows and the second most popular platform in total, behind only Facebook, with 75% saying that they use it as their main platform.