ONE TV Ignores Joseph Muscat Interview And Glosses Over It In Newspaper Analysis 

Joseph Muscat’s recent interview with Times of Malta, his first in years, has attracted the attention of many but not of the Labour Party’s own media station.

Despite the 80-minute interview containing several soundbites that could work in Muscat’s favour, ONE News has yet to report anything on its website.

This lack of interest was most blatant during ONE TV’s weekly discussion of the Sunday newspapers two days ago.

Presenter Claudia Cuschieri briefly referred to the interview while going through all the papers’ front pages at the start of the show, stating that Muscat “gives his thoughts on all the speculations and ongoings in light of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry”.

However, the interview didn’t feature in the Sunday stories that followed with parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista, PL MP Jonathan Attard and Gudja mayor Marija Sara Vella.