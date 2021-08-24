ONE TV Ignores Joseph Muscat Interview And Glosses Over It In Newspaper Analysis
Joseph Muscat’s recent interview with Times of Malta, his first in years, has attracted the attention of many but not of the Labour Party’s own media station.
Despite the 80-minute interview containing several soundbites that could work in Muscat’s favour, ONE News has yet to report anything on its website.
This lack of interest was most blatant during ONE TV’s weekly discussion of the Sunday newspapers two days ago.
Presenter Claudia Cuschieri briefly referred to the interview while going through all the papers’ front pages at the start of the show, stating that Muscat “gives his thoughts on all the speculations and ongoings in light of the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry”.
However, the interview didn’t feature in the Sunday stories that followed with parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista, PL MP Jonathan Attard and Gudja mayor Marija Sara Vella.
The guests did discuss an interview that the PN’s new executive president Joseph Grech gave the Malta Independent and an article by PL paper Kullħadd on alleged manoeuvres within the PN against candidate Joe Giglio.
They then went on to discuss an article by It-Torċa which quoted Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia criticising the PN for its lack of policies on climate change, with the discussion including a brief live interview with Farrugia himself.
The guests then discussed the situation in Afghanistan and another article by It-Torċa which quoted an American nurse urging people to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Muscat’s interview remained very much the elephant in the room.
In the interview, Muscat hinted at a potential return to politics “if people keep annoying him”, pledged to stand by his friend and one-time chief of staff Keith Schembri and tried to discredit the public inquiry which found the state culpable of creating a culture of impunity that facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia.
Why do you think ONE TV failed to report on the Muscat interview?