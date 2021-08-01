Only Government Propagandists Allowed To Work At TVM, Former Journalist Warns
Former TVM journalist Sergio Mallia has issued a stinging rebuke of the national broadcaster, warning that only “government propagandists” are allowed to work there.
Mallia, who worked at PBS from 2008 to 2015 and is currently the president of the PN’s Ħaż-Żebbuġ sectional committee, issued a public statement after Mark Laurence Zammit announced he was stepping down from his show L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa due to “excessive PBS interference”.
“No matter what they say, this is the truth,” he said. “Only government propagandists are allowed to work at TVM. Every morning and every day, the editorial contact between PBS management and the central government within ministries and Castille is galore.”
“I know this because I saw it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears.”
Earlier today, Zammit announced his departure from L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa due to excessive interference from PBS.
“In recent months, I faced a lot of interference from PBS which didn’t leave me free to work according to my journalistic principles, and was hindering my loyalty towards my audience,” Zammit said.
“I therefore took the decision to stop presenting this programme. My loyalty was, is and remains to the people, and not to political powers.”
However, PBS executive chairman Mark Sammut played down Zammit’s statement, arguing that the presenter probably quit the show because he wasn’t comfortable with the national broadcaster’s rigid balances and regulations.