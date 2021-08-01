Only Government Propagandists Allowed To Work At TVM, Former Journalist Warns

Former TVM journalist Sergio Mallia has issued a stinging rebuke of the national broadcaster, warning that only “government propagandists” are allowed to work there.

Mallia, who worked at PBS from 2008 to 2015 and is currently the president of the PN’s Ħaż-Żebbuġ sectional committee, issued a public statement after Mark Laurence Zammit announced he was stepping down from his show L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa due to “excessive PBS interference”.

“No matter what they say, this is the truth,” he said. “Only government propagandists are allowed to work at TVM. Every morning and every day, the editorial contact between PBS management and the central government within ministries and Castille is galore.”

“I know this because I saw it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears.”