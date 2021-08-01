PBS Head: ’Maybe Mark Laurence Zammit Wasn’t Comfortable With Our Balances And Regulations’

PBS executive chairman Mark Sammut has suggested that Mark Laurence Zammit’s departure from L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa might have stemmed from the presenter’s discomfort with the national broadcaster’s rigid regulations.

“We actually never met or had any interaction with Mark Laurence Zammit,” Sammut told Lovin Malta.

“PBS being the state station, as you may know, is bound by rigid regulations, and continuously monitored by the regulator, and all programmes must contain political correctness and balances.”

“The only logical interpretation to Mark Laurence’s reaction is maybe he wasn’t comfortable with these type of balances and regulations?”

“On the other hand, I must point out that PBS always had and still has a very good working relationship with WE media.”