PBS Got €200,000 In COVID-19 State Aid Over And Above Millions In Taxpayer Funding

Malta’s public broadcaster received €200,000 in direct COVID-19 aid in recent months, over and above the millions in direct taxpayer funding.

PBS executive chairperson Mark Sammut confirmed with Lovin Malta that the public broadcaster did indeed receive the aid, saying that it met the criteria in Malta Enterprise’s guidelines.

This is another injection of public funds into the state broadcaster. The government’s financial estimates show that PBS received €4.2 million in public funds in 2018 and 2019, rising to an estimated €5 million in 2020.

Last September, Broadcasting Minister Carmelo Abela announced that this annual injection of public funds will rise to €6 million for the next five years. This move will have to face state aid scrutiny since PBS also operates commercially, competing in the advertising sales market, while being propped up by the taxpayer.

Despite this state support, PBS is heavily in debt, likely to be in the region of €10 million, while it is exposed by another €10 million due to internal lawsuits.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta last year, Malta Enterprise announced a support scheme for media houses to compensate for their loss in advertising revenue.