PBS Orders All Current Affairs Show Producers To Inform Them Of Topics 15 Days In Advance 

State broadcaster PBS has informed current affairs show producers that, with immediate effect, they must obtain prior approval for the topics of the show.

“Kindly note that with immediate effect, all the producers of current affairs programmes need to obtain approval from the PBS Management before proceeding with the topics of their programmes,” a memo sent by PBS chairman Mark Sammut and published by Times of Malta reads.

“In this regard, the management needs to be informed 15 days in advance with the topics which are going to be discussed in their respective programmes and relative guests.”