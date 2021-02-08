PBS To Appeal John Bundy Ruling Which Ordered €226,500 Compensation To Sacked CEO

PBS will appeal a recent tribunal decision ordering it to pay its former CEO John Bundy €226,489 in compensation for being unfairly sacked.

In a statement, PBS’ board of directors said it sought independent legal advice from three different avenues, and all were of the opinion that the national broadcaster has a strong case to appeal the ruling.

“We will safeguard the company’s interests, as is our duty,” the board of directors said. “As a national broadcaster that’s partially financed through public funds, we will proceed carefully and responsibly.”

Bundy was sacked in 2017 after the PBS board back then delivered a unanimous verdict of no confidence following allegations that the national broadcaster’s acquisition of cars had breached procurement rules.

Bundy, a popular TV presenter, proceeded to sue PBS for unfair dismissal.

Last week, the Industrial Tribunal, presided over by Doreen Parnis, ruled in favour of Bundy, noting that the board had unanimously decided to sack him before even concluding an investigation into the breach.

Moreover, the tribunal noted that “a number of people” were involved in the procurement process itself and ruled that PBS made Bundy carry the can for an administrative irregularity that a lot of high-ranking people had a part to play in.

However, the greatest anomaly was that Bundy, a contracted employee, didn’t pass through disciplinary proceedings and was instead fired on the spot, following a confidence vote that preceded an actual investigation.

It therefore ordered PBS to pay Bundy €226,489 in compensation within a month.

What do you make of this development?