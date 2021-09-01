Robert Abela Proposes State Funding To Help Journalists Combat Law Suits Overseas

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed the government is looking into the possibility of granting journalists financial assistance to combat lawsuits overseas.

“We want to present an anti-SLAPP law,” Abela told a press conference today, referring to lawsuits intended to silence people by burdening them with the cost of extremely expensive legal defences.

“In principle I guarantee you that the government is completely in favour of anti-SLAPP legislation. The only issue we’ve faced when discussing it is whether we can introduce this law without it being in conflict with other laws, such as the laws regulating court procedures, particularly with regards to recognition of sentences given by foreign courts.”

“Not only am I determined to move in that direction, and our law already has a number of safeguards in place, but I also want to be at the forefront of introducing anti-SLAPP laws.”

He said ongoing discussions include whether the state should offer journalists financial assistance to help them combat these lawsuits, which he warned are filed to “coerce them into submission”.

“I won’t allow anyone to try and intimidate journalists,” he said.