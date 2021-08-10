Serataron Is Malta’s Most Popular TV Show With Defunct L-Erbgħa Fost Il-Ġimgħa Ranked As Best Discussion Programme 

Friday night show Serataron has officially been ranked as the nation’s favourite local TV programme, behind only TVM’s news bulletin.

Yesterday’s Broadcasting Authority audience survey is a huge shot in the arm for Ron Briffa’s entertainment and variety show, which launched last year to take up the spot that Xarabank had occupied for 23 years.

It was ranked as the best Maltese TV show by 9.1% of respondents, significantly up from the 2.5% it obtained in the BA’s last survey in December 2020.

Travel competition show Liquorish comes in third with 8.2% of the vote, while NET TV’s news bulletin comes in fourth with 4.1%.