Serataron Is Malta’s Most Popular TV Show With Defunct L-Erbgħa Fost Il-Ġimgħa Ranked As Best Discussion Programme
Friday night show Serataron has officially been ranked as the nation’s favourite local TV programme, behind only TVM’s news bulletin.
Yesterday’s Broadcasting Authority audience survey is a huge shot in the arm for Ron Briffa’s entertainment and variety show, which launched last year to take up the spot that Xarabank had occupied for 23 years.
It was ranked as the best Maltese TV show by 9.1% of respondents, significantly up from the 2.5% it obtained in the BA’s last survey in December 2020.
Travel competition show Liquorish comes in third with 8.2% of the vote, while NET TV’s news bulletin comes in fourth with 4.1%.
ONE TV’s news bulletin comes in fifth with 3.5%, tying it up with L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa, Mark Laurence Zammit’s old show.
This means L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa was ranked as Malta’s most popular discussion show for two consecutive audience surveys, but won’t be able to make it three out of three after Zammit quit, citing excess interference from TVM.
Drama shows Nostalġija (3.4%), Sorelle (2.7%) and F’Ġieħ l-Imħabba (2.2%) are seventh, eighth, and ninth, while Karl Stagno Navarra’s Pjazza is tenth (2.2%).
The full survey results can be seen below.
