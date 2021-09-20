Shark Tank Malta Is Coming! TVM Confirms Hit Startup Show Will Start Airing In A Few Months 

Malta is about to get its own version of Shark Tank, the hit business reality show which gives aspiring start-up entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their dreams in front of a panel of investors.

TVM confirmed in its programme schedule that the show will start airing in April 2022 on Sundays at 9pm, shortly after the third season of X Factor Malta comes to an end.

The Shark Tank format sees budding entrepreneurs propose business ideas to a panel of investors (know as The Sharks), who will then decide whether to invest money in the idea.