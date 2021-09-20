Shark Tank Malta Is Coming! TVM Confirms Hit Startup Show Will Start Airing In A Few Months
Malta is about to get its own version of Shark Tank, the hit business reality show which gives aspiring start-up entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their dreams in front of a panel of investors.
TVM confirmed in its programme schedule that the show will start airing in April 2022 on Sundays at 9pm, shortly after the third season of X Factor Malta comes to an end.
The Shark Tank format sees budding entrepreneurs propose business ideas to a panel of investors (know as The Sharks), who will then decide whether to invest money in the idea.
While the entrepreneurs must convince the Sharks to part with their money and give them a chance, the Sharks are on the hunt for a good business deal that will get them a return on their investment.
The show started in the USA, with the likes of Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec taking on the role of Sharks, with international versions launched in a number of countries, such as Australia, India, Mexico and Nepal.
Its influence also reached Malta, with start-up competition Pitchora launching last year, and groceries app Grocerly winning first place out of over 40 applicants.
No further details have been announced yet as to who the Maltese Sharks will be, but with the people of Malta renowned for their business spirit, we’re sure quite a few people will be interested.
Cover photo: Shark Tank
