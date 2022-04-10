Shark Tank Malta Kicks Off Tonight As Aspiring Entrepreneurs Seek Investment From Business Leaders
Shark Tank Malta, the local edition of one of the world’s most popular business reality TV shows, will air its first-ever episode on TVM tonight.
The show features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their projects to five investors, known as the ‘sharks’ – Michael Bonello, Christabelle Camilleri, Mark Weingard, Mark Bajada and Alexander Fenech.
Entrepreneurs must explain their ideas and business models in detail, wooing the sharks to purchase a stake in the company, providing an instant injection of capital to get the business off the ground.
The show had already announced that a shark had invested a whopping €200,000 in a single deal, setting an immediate record for the business show.
Another product proved to be so exciting that all five sharks joined forces and pledged to invest €100,000 into it.
Shark Tank Malta is presented by Keith Demicoli and produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise as its main partner.
Will you be tuning in to Shark Tank Malta tonight?