Shark Tank Malta Kicks Off Tonight As Aspiring Entrepreneurs Seek Investment From Business Leaders

Shark Tank Malta, the local edition of one of the world’s most popular business reality TV shows, will air its first-ever episode on TVM tonight.

The show features aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their projects to five investors, known as the ‘sharks’ – Michael Bonello, Christabelle Camilleri, Mark Weingard, Mark Bajada and Alexander Fenech.

Entrepreneurs must explain their ideas and business models in detail, wooing the sharks to purchase a stake in the company, providing an instant injection of capital to get the business off the ground.