Shark Tank Malta: Real Estate Mogul Michael Bonello Is First Shark To Be Revealed

One of Malta’s leading real estate moguls will be one of the Sharks in the Maltese edition of the edge-of-your-seat TV show, Shark Tank. Michael Bonello, CEO of the real estate agency Alliance Group, is the first Shark to be revealed so far, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Bonello, who honed a wealth of experience in real estate, became a leading figure in the field, spearheading an organisation that has more than 160 property advisers in Malta and Gozo. When success follows so fervently, there is no question that his skillset would be necessary, as serial entrepreneurs make their moves and attempt to sway him to invest in their company and ideas.

He will be joining well-known former newscaster Keith Demicoli, who was announced as the show’s host just yesterday. Shark Tank Malta, produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise and Sony Pictures Television, brings the high stakes multi-Emmy Award-winning competition famously featuring leading businessmen like Mark Cuban and Kevin o’Leary.