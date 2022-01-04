Shark Tank Malta: Real Estate Mogul Michael Bonello Is First Shark To Be Revealed
One of Malta’s leading real estate moguls will be one of the Sharks in the Maltese edition of the edge-of-your-seat TV show, Shark Tank.
Michael Bonello, CEO of the real estate agency Alliance Group, is the first Shark to be revealed so far, with more announcements expected in the coming days.
Bonello, who honed a wealth of experience in real estate, became a leading figure in the field, spearheading an organisation that has more than 160 property advisers in Malta and Gozo.
When success follows so fervently, there is no question that his skillset would be necessary, as serial entrepreneurs make their moves and attempt to sway him to invest in their company and ideas.
He will be joining well-known former newscaster Keith Demicoli, who was announced as the show’s host just yesterday.
Shark Tank Malta, produced by Greatt Company Limited in collaboration with Malta Enterprise and Sony Pictures Television, brings the high stakes multi-Emmy Award-winning competition famously featuring leading businessmen like Mark Cuban and Kevin o’Leary.
If you’ve never seen the US version of Shark Tank – or the UK’s Dragon Den, or, honestly a host of other countries around the world from Australia to Canada – then get ready for an edge-of-your-seat capitalist drama you won’t want to miss.
“The business-themed show is a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger,” the team behind the Maltese edition says.
“The Sharks – tough, self-made, rich tycoons – will start their search to invest in the best businesses and products that Malta and Gozo have to offer. The Sharks will give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the business dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them rich as well.”
The first season is right around the corner, but applications are still open for the last remaining spots – if you or a friend have an idea that just could make it big, now is the time to get in on the shark frenzy.
