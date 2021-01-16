Stay Informed About Our Court Case On Party-Owned TV Stations With This Website
Lovin Malta has just launched a website explaining its case to declare the country’s party-owned TV stations unconstitutional.
Kaxxaturi.com details exactly why One TV and Net TV go against Article 119 of the highest law in the land, i.e. the Constitution.
A proviso in Article 13 of the Broadcasting Act enables party stations to exist on the premise that they balance each other out, even though Malta’s Constitution clearly states that all broadcast media is as much as possible impartial.
This is the same argument made by the Prime Minister’s father George Abela when he was President 10 years ago
Lovin Malta argues that One TV and Net TV are the exact opposite of what the Constitution demands.
The website also includes a countdown of how long the party media have failed to publish their audited accounts and a copy of the last accounts they filed which showed them making heavy losses and being in debt. A more detailed analysis was published by Lovin Malta today.
You can also check out both companies’ latest accounts on kaxxaturi.com
This website also busts some common misconceptions about Lovin Malta’s court case.
So next time you get into a friendly debate about this issue, check out kaxxaturi.com to substantiate your argument with some stone-cold facts.
Prefer watching to reading?
We’ve got you covered. Get a acquainted with the court case by watching this short clip (also available on the website).
Lovin Malta has already taken its first step in this monumental court case.
Earlier this month, Lovin Malta gave official notice to the government that it will be asking the court to decide whether a law that permits propaganda stations One TV and Net TV should be declared unconstitutional.
This entire campaign was kicked off last summer, after we asked you to support us in bringing an end to party-owned stations. Needless to say, you rose to action and donated over €7,662 to help us mount this historic legal challenge.
Stay informed about the latest updates in this monumental case and check out kaxxaturi.com.