Stay Informed About Our Court Case On Party-Owned TV Stations With This Website

Lovin Malta has just launched a website explaining its case to declare the country’s party-owned TV stations unconstitutional.

Kaxxaturi.com details exactly why One TV and Net TV go against Article 119 of the highest law in the land, i.e. the Constitution.

A proviso in Article 13 of the Broadcasting Act enables party stations to exist on the premise that they balance each other out, even though Malta’s Constitution clearly states that all broadcast media is as much as possible impartial.

This is the same argument made by the Prime Minister’s father George Abela when he was President 10 years ago

Lovin Malta argues that One TV and Net TV are the exact opposite of what the Constitution demands.

The website also includes a countdown of how long the party media have failed to publish their audited accounts and a copy of the last accounts they filed which showed them making heavy losses and being in debt. A more detailed analysis was published by Lovin Malta today.