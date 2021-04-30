WATCH: Tearful Keith Demicoli Waves Goodbye To Viewers In His Last TVM News Bulletin

Renowned TVM journalist Keith Demicoli teared up as he bid farewell to his viewers for a final time tonight. After concluding the evening news bulletin, Demicoli looked into the camera and said a few words to mark the end of his 13-year career with the national broadcaster. “With a sense of both satisfaction and sadness in my heart, this is my last news bulletin,” he said. “It’s been a marvellous journey.” He then thanked his parents, his colleagues and his viewers for their support before wishing everyone a good night for the last time.

Demicoli joined TVM in 2008 and became one of the broadcaster’s most popular journalists. In February, he announced that he was moving on to take up a position at the Chamber of Commerce as its Head of Communications and Brand Development. In an interview, he said the COVID-19 pandemic gave him more time to reflect on what he wanted to achieve in life and there were “some circumstances” at Public Broadcasting Services that led him to take the plunge.

“I joined TVM as a journalist and a video editor and I remained in that role since then. I never had the opportunity for personal growth,” he said. “It wasn’t about achieving managerial status or becoming CEO. But it was about being valued. I’m moving on, not because something is wrong with me or the management, but even a small thank you makes a difference.” He recalled winning four journalism awards in 2017 and only getting a word of congratulations from his news manager. “I thought management would send me a formal email saying how proud they are of this achievement, but I got nothing whatsoever. And I said, something is wrong.” He said it was important for him to feel valued. “Sometimes in life we have to take the time and say, I’m determined to succeed, and take the next opportunity, he said, adding that it was important to get out of his comfort zone. Will you miss Keith Demicoli?