‘TVM Is Censoring Us And Don’t Want People To Know About Tonight’s Protest’, Repubblika Warns
Repubblika has filed a complaint against TVM to the Broadcasting Authority, warning they’re being “censured” by the national broadcaster.
In an email to TVM’s head of news Norma Saliba, with the BA attached, NGO president Robert Aquilina flagged how a press conference Repubblika held yesterday afternoon wasn’t included in TVM’s news bulletin last night.
“Your newsroom didn’t even have the decency to send a journalist to report our press conference for a TV station that should belong to all the people,” Aquilina said.
“In this press conference, we spoke about a national protest that we’re organising in Castille Square tonight, explained why we’re organising it and urged everyone who agrees with us to attend.”
“Later on yesterday, a TVM journalist was present for Opposition Leader Bernard Grech’s visit to Repubblika’s sit-in protest outside the depot. While the news bulletin reported what the Opposition leader said during this meeting, it made no reference to what I said, once again censuring the news that Repubblika is organising a national protest.”
“It is clear that the only reason behind TVM’s censorship is to keep the public uninformed about a protest they can attend. It is clear that TVM, in conspiracy with the Prime Minister, wants to stop the people of Malta from freely deciding whether to attend the protest.”
“Such censorship is unacceptable in a democracy, and it is unacceptable that an institution that should belong to the public is serving the partisan interests of the Office of the Prime Minister and not the sacred right to keep the people informed.”
Repubblika’s protest in Castille Square, at 6:30pm tonight, will call for the arrest and prosecution of former minister Konrad Mizzi on corruption-related offenes. It follows a 72-hour sit-in protest that the NGO organised in front of the police depot.
Will you attend the protest tonight?