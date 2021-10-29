‘TVM Is Censoring Us And Don’t Want People To Know About Tonight’s Protest’, Repubblika Warns

Repubblika has filed a complaint against TVM to the Broadcasting Authority, warning they’re being “censured” by the national broadcaster.

In an email to TVM’s head of news Norma Saliba, with the BA attached, NGO president Robert Aquilina flagged how a press conference Repubblika held yesterday afternoon wasn’t included in TVM’s news bulletin last night.

“Your newsroom didn’t even have the decency to send a journalist to report our press conference for a TV station that should belong to all the people,” Aquilina said.

“In this press conference, we spoke about a national protest that we’re organising in Castille Square tonight, explained why we’re organising it and urged everyone who agrees with us to attend.”