TVM Tones Down Zelenskyy’s Advice To Malta On How To ‘Hurt’ Russia In Response To War

When reporting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to the Maltese Parliament yesterday, state broadcaster TVM left out the actual advice the Ukrainian President gave the nation on how to react to the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy had three main pieces of advice for the nation, starting with a plea to ban Malta-flagged vessels from transporting Russian oil.

Malta has the EU’s largest ship registry and Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia has said the country is seeking a compromise with the EU embargo over its recent proposal to ban the transportation of Russian oil on EU-flagged ships.

Farrugia said the nation must balance its own interest in safeguarding the strategic importance of its shipping industry with its obligations to impose sanctions against Russia.