TVM’s Head Of News Gets New Prime Time Current Affairs Show

TVM’s head of news Norma Saliba will head a new Wednesday night current affairs show – despite the main national station moving away from news shows.

Attwali is a new programme by PBS’ newsroom, which will air every Wednesday night at 9pm on TVM in its upcoming schedule.

“It will be focusing on stories making the news, through interviews, discussions and features on various subjects,” a brief analysis of the show reads. “The idea is that topics dominating the news will be analysed from various perspectives, delving into what happens behind the news.”

Questions sent to Saliba about the format of the show and whether it will feature politicians remain unanswered as of the time of writing.