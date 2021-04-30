Two Thirds Of Maltese People Are Concerned By Political Pressure On Media, Especially PBS

A large majority of Maltese people believe the national broadcaster is under political influence, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

A total of 63% of Maltese people believe their public service media is not free from political pressure. This is considerably lower than the EU average of 54%.

Only 24% believe the public TV station is free from such interference, compared to the EU average of 40%.

Respondents had similar views on whether the media provides information free of political or commercial pressures. A total of 62% said they do not think so, compared to the EU average of 51%.

Only 25% percent of people think Malta’s media provides information free from political or commercial pressure compared to the EU average of 43%.

Meanwhile, 80% of Maltese people agreed that news which misrepresents reality is a problem for democracy compared to only 4% of people who do not agree with that statement.

Media independence and pluralism is a hot topic in Malta. A recent court case filed by Lovin Malta aims to get the court’s direction on whether political party TV stations conform with the Constitution.

Do you think Malta’s media is free from political pressures?