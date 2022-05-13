Watch: Jon Mallia Speaks To His Father Salvu In A Cave For Four Hours In 50th Podcast Episode

Jon Mallia’s podcast show Il-Podcast ta’ Jon published its 50th episode yesterday, and to mark the occasion, he invited a very special guest… his own father Salvu.

Salvu Mallia is a well-known TV presenter, scriptwriter and actor with a particularly rich knowledge of Maltese history.

In the podcast, he discusses several aspects of history – from the source of the Maltese language to Malta’s past as a Muslim country and the real reason the people converted to Catholicism.