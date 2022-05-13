Watch: Jon Mallia Speaks To His Father Salvu In A Cave For Four Hours In 50th Podcast Episode
Jon Mallia’s podcast show Il-Podcast ta’ Jon published its 50th episode yesterday, and to mark the occasion, he invited a very special guest… his own father Salvu.
Salvu Mallia is a well-known TV presenter, scriptwriter and actor with a particularly rich knowledge of Maltese history.
In the podcast, he discusses several aspects of history – from the source of the Maltese language to Malta’s past as a Muslim country and the real reason the people converted to Catholicism.
He also criticises the way history is taught at schools and delves into the implications on the national psyche of a country whose people don’t understand its own past.
Of course, both father and son are renowned as men who don’t temper their opinions, which means the episode isn’t short of controversy.
And as a final sweetener, the podcast wasn’t filmed in the traditional studio setting but at the picturesque Għar il-Kbir in Siġġiewi.
The four-hour podcast is available on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page as part of our collaboration with Il-Podcast ta’ Jon.
