Watch: Kalush Orchestra Launch Striking ‘Stefania’ Music Video Hours After Eurovision Win

Hours after winning the 2022 Eurovision, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra released the song’s music video. And it features striking footage from the Russo-Ukrainian war.

With scenes from Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and Borodianka the video captured scenes from cities worst-affected by the invasion.

After its release, the video immediately shot to #1 on Trending For Music on YouTube, and boasted over three million views.