Watch: Kalush Orchestra Launch Striking ‘Stefania’ Music Video Hours After Eurovision Win
Hours after winning the 2022 Eurovision, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra released the song’s music video. And it features striking footage from the Russo-Ukrainian war.
With scenes from Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and Borodianka the video captured scenes from cities worst-affected by the invasion.
After its release, the video immediately shot to #1 on Trending For Music on YouTube, and boasted over three million views.
At the end of the video, a message from the band reads: “Dedicated to the brave Ukrainian people, to the mothers protecting their children, to all those who gave their lives for our freedom.
“The war in Ukraine has multiple faces, but it is our mother’s face that keeps our hearts alive in the darkest times.”
“Stand with Ukraine!”
The band triumphed over all other contestants in the Turin event, receiving overwhelming support from the public vote.
