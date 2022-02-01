WATCH: ONE TV Will Die Unless We Change Our Business Model, Party TV Chairman Warns

ONE Productions executive chairperson Jason Micallef has warned that the Labour Party’s TV station will “die” unless it changes its model to adapt to the changing global media landscape.

“We [Maltese society] created these problems ourselves by virtue of the progress of society,” Micallef said during a recent interview with Fabian Demicoli on Malta Daily.

“There weren’t other TV stations when ONE TV set up [in 1994]. There was a whole furore, everyone was watching us, we were popular and we were doing well, but then social media started popping up bit by bit.”

“Print media killed itself because newspapers all went online. We [ONE] obviously need to find a direction on how to change our broadcasting level and unless we do that, we’re going to die.”

“It’s so clear. However, we keep digging our heads in the sand when it comes to certain decisions.”