WATCH: PBS Head Tried To Censor Xarabank Interview With Simon Busuttil, Peppi Azzopardi Reveals

Peppi Azzopardi has opened up about how a PBS CEO had unsuccessfully tried to censor a Xarabank interview with former PN leader Simon Busuttil.

Interviewed on Jon Mallia’s podcast show, the veteran presenter recounted how the head of PBS had called him up after seeing a promotional video of his upcoming interview with Busuttil and told him to delete it.

“I asked him why but he just told me to delete it and that we can discuss it later.”

Azzopardi didn’t specify which CEO he was referring to, but at the time the interview was held, Charles Dalli was in charge of the national broadcaster.