WATCH: PBS Head Tried To Censor Xarabank Interview With Simon Busuttil, Peppi Azzopardi Reveals
Peppi Azzopardi has opened up about how a PBS CEO had unsuccessfully tried to censor a Xarabank interview with former PN leader Simon Busuttil.
Interviewed on Jon Mallia’s podcast show, the veteran presenter recounted how the head of PBS had called him up after seeing a promotional video of his upcoming interview with Busuttil and told him to delete it.
“I asked him why but he just told me to delete it and that we can discuss it later.”
Azzopardi didn’t specify which CEO he was referring to, but at the time the interview was held, Charles Dalli was in charge of the national broadcaster.
“The CEO cut off and then called me up again, but this time he probably had the whole PBS board with him because I could hear several voices shouting and threatening me. However, I told them that I had invited Simon Busuttil to my programme and I was going to hold my programme.”
Azzopardi said he then sent PBS a promo of his upcoming interview with Busuttil – but the national broadcaster simply didn’t air it.
Smelling a rat, Azzopardi called up PBS and warned them that if they didn’t publish the promo that very day, he was going to hold a press conference outside their offices to explain what happened.
That press conference never materialised because PBS ended up publishing the Xarabank promo.
Azzopardi believes his resistance to the powers-that-be was the real reason Xarabank was taken off air last year.
“I don’t know why they axed Xarabank but my feeling is that it was because I refused to allow them to interfere in my show and told them that my loyalty lies with my viewers, and not the government.