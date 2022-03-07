Watch: Podcast Ta’ Jon Documentary In The Works With Fundraising Campaign Launched

One year since Jon Mallia launched his podcast, a mini-documentary is being prepared on the talk show that has taken the country by storm.

Mikiel Camilleri Haber, one of the podcast’s editors, is raising funds to produce a documentary about the show to acknowledge its contribution to elevating national debate in Malta.

“Podcast after podcast, Podcast ta’ Jon is changing the definition of ‘debate’ from the traditional format where the loudest voice wins to one of dialogue for the sake of dialogue himself,” he said. “On Podcast ta’ Jon, dialogue is being elevated to a fine art.”