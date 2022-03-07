Watch: Podcast Ta’ Jon Documentary In The Works With Fundraising Campaign Launched
One year since Jon Mallia launched his podcast, a mini-documentary is being prepared on the talk show that has taken the country by storm.
Mikiel Camilleri Haber, one of the podcast’s editors, is raising funds to produce a documentary about the show to acknowledge its contribution to elevating national debate in Malta.
“Podcast after podcast, Podcast ta’ Jon is changing the definition of ‘debate’ from the traditional format where the loudest voice wins to one of dialogue for the sake of dialogue himself,” he said. “On Podcast ta’ Jon, dialogue is being elevated to a fine art.”
He is seeking €6,500 in funds for this project, with money needed to rent equipment, a studio and crew, research, marketing and social media distribution.
From Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and author Mark Camilleri to evangelist Matthew Grech and economist Marie Briguglio, Jon Mallia has interviewed several people over the past year, with PL MEP and former Prime Minister Alfred Sant set to be his next guest.
His podcasts often last for hours at a stretch, giving his guests a chance to explore topics in depth.
