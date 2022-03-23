Watch: Robert Abela Refuses To Give A Single Interview To Independent Media In Election Campaign
Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to give a single interview to the independent press during the 2022 election campaign.
And with only a few days to go until regular voting begins, there is no sign that Abela’s rigid stance is changing before then.
He was questioned about this today, with a Times of Malta journalist noting that it doesn’t strike a democratic image for the leader of an EU member state to refuse a full interview with the independent press.
However, the Prime Minister gave the same stock answer he has given whenever journalists, including from Lovin Malta, questioned why he is avoiding interviews… that journalists have been able to ask him questions at press conferences and doorstep him throughout the campaign.
@lovinmaltaofficial Thoughts? 🧐 Video originally uploaded by NET News 📹 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #interview #primeminister #robertabela #news #indipendent #media #journalists #interview ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
However, he once again refused to commit to an interview with the independent media.
After Abela pledged to strengthen the journalism industry in the wake of a damning public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia last year, Lovin Malta publicly invited him to an interview.
However, he refused to even acknowledge the invitation and subsequent reminders.
Throughout the campaign, the Prime Minister has limited his interviews to appearances on the state broadcaster TVM, PL media house ONE and Labour Party rallies, allowing him to control the narrative as much as possible.
In contrast, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has given several interviews throughout the campaign.
Why do you think Abela is avoiding interviews?