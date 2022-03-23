Watch: Robert Abela Refuses To Give A Single Interview To Independent Media In Election Campaign

Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused to give a single interview to the independent press during the 2022 election campaign.

And with only a few days to go until regular voting begins, there is no sign that Abela’s rigid stance is changing before then.

He was questioned about this today, with a Times of Malta journalist noting that it doesn’t strike a democratic image for the leader of an EU member state to refuse a full interview with the independent press.

However, the Prime Minister gave the same stock answer he has given whenever journalists, including from Lovin Malta, questioned why he is avoiding interviews… that journalists have been able to ask him questions at press conferences and doorstep him throughout the campaign.