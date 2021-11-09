X Factor Production Team Anton Attard And Mark Grech The Brains Behind Maltese Shark Tank

Anton Attard and Mark Grech, the production team behind X Factor Malta, are going to produce the upcoming Maltese version of the business reality show Shark Tank.

The renowned local producers are the two shareholders of Greatt Company Ltd, which is producing the show in association with Malta Enterprise as the main partner and Sony Pictures Television.

Attard and Grech told Lovin Malta that Shark Tank is renowned as the world’s number one business TV show.

“This format in Malta is aimed at changing the business game in many ways,” they said.

“It will give the opportunity to many people to make their business dreams come true, some by improving their product through capital injection and others by actually getting the necessary help and mentoring that they need to start their business career. We look forward to opening the applications and meeting the applicants!”

The Shark Tank format sees budding entrepreneurs propose business ideas to a panel of investors (know as The Sharks), who will then decide whether to invest money in the idea.

While the entrepreneurs must convince the Sharks to part with their money and give them a chance, the Sharks are on the hunt for a good business deal that will get them a return on their investment.