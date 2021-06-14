100 ‘Exhausted’ Migrants Adrift In Maltese SAR Zone After Boat Engine Stopped, NGO Warns

Around 100 people are currently adrift in Malta’s Search and Rescue Zone (SAR) and in need of rescue, international migrant watchdog NGO Alarm Phone has warned.

Issuing an SOS on Twitter, the watchdog said it had alerted authorities over the dangerous situation yesterday afternoon.

“Up to now there is no rescue in sight. The engine stopped working and people are exhausted as they ran out of water and food. We demand immediate rescue!” they said alongside an image of the location of the vessel.