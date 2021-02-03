100% Vegan Chicken Fillet And Egg Burger Garnering Rave Reviews At Experimental Buġibba Joint

A Buġibba outlet known for everything from vegan pastizzi to vegan Maltese platters has just rolled out its latest creation – a 100% vegan egg and chicken fillet, all created in-house.

Vegan Choco Kebab is dedicated to upping Malta’s vegan game one dish at a time – and their newest offering has vegans over the moon.

“They say vegans are limited. Well, I highly disagree, had it not been for veganism, I would have never eaten such variety of foods. Pumpkin egg yolk, anyone? Well done Choco Kebab Cafe, I love how experimental and innovative you are! Keep it up!” said one prominent Maltese vegan activist.

The chicken fillet is made from chickpeas and spices in a southern coating and cooked in the oven, while the egg yolk is gelatinised pumpkin, and the egg is based off a rice flour liquid.

Not only that, but the restaurant promises that they are all “plant-based and cholesterol free”.