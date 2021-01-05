104-Year-Old St Vincent De Paul Resident Given COVID-19 Vaccine As 250 At Luqa Home Now Inoculated
St Vincent de Paul’s oldest resident, a 104-year-old woman, has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Active Ageing Minister Michael Farrugia delivered an update last night on the ongoing vaccination campaign at elderly care homes and care facilities, which kicked off on 1st January at St Vincent de Paul.
Interviewed on ONE TV’s Pjazza last night, he said 250 residents and staff of St Vincent de Paul in Luqa have been vaccinated as of yesterday morning and that a strategy is in place to spread out vaccinations so as to mitigate against any potential side effects.
At the end of the week, the number of daily jabs at St Vincent de Paul will be doubled.
“Just like the flu shot, this vaccine can result in slight side effects such as slight increases in fever. Our aim is to avoid a situation whereby someone gets a fever and people in the same ward fall sick at the same time.”
As of Thursday, vaccinations will commence among residents of elderly care homes, starting with the one in Mellieħa.
Farrugia said 70 elderly people will be vaccinated everyday, with the Active Ageing Department taking charge of vaccinations at state care homes and homes where the government has purchased beds and the Social Care Standards Authority responsible for vaccinations at private homes.
The Minister urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can, saying mass vaccinations will be key to achieving normality.
“If we return to normality it will positively impact the economy, which will mean we can sustain the welfare state more and continue increasing pensions and strengthening the health and education systems.”