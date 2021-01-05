104-Year-Old St Vincent De Paul Resident Given COVID-19 Vaccine As 250 At Luqa Home Now Inoculated

St Vincent de Paul’s oldest resident, a 104-year-old woman, has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Active Ageing Minister Michael Farrugia delivered an update last night on the ongoing vaccination campaign at elderly care homes and care facilities, which kicked off on 1st January at St Vincent de Paul. Interviewed on ONE TV’s Pjazza last night, he said 250 residents and staff of St Vincent de Paul in Luqa have been vaccinated as of yesterday morning and that a strategy is in place to spread out vaccinations so as to mitigate against any potential side effects. At the end of the week, the number of daily jabs at St Vincent de Paul will be doubled.

Mary Pizzuto, 94, became the first St Vincent De Paul resident to get vaccinated on New Year's Day