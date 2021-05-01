105 Migrants Believed To Be Stranded In Maltese Territorial Waters

A group of 105 migrants are believed to be stranded in Maltese territorial waters and in need of urgent help, according to the NGO Alarm Phone.

In a twitter post uploaded two hours ago, the NGO said that the migrants had been at sea for three days after their engine stopped working.

“They are urgently asking for help,” Alarm Phone said.

“We alerted the so-called Maltese coastguard and the Italian guardia costiera demanding urgent rescue.”

🆘A second boat with ~105 people is in distress in #Malta SAR zone! The people said they have been at sea for 3 days & that their engine is not working. They are urgently asking for help.

We alerted the so-called Maltese coastguard and @guardiacostiera demanding urgent rescue. pic.twitter.com/qk4gxWnmzu — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) May 1, 2021

A spokesperson for the NGO was quoted saying that a number of children were among the group which had also run out of food and water.

This isn’t the first time that the NGO has accused the AFM of ignoring its communications.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Armed Forces of Malta for comment.

