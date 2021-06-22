113 Employers To Charged With Engaging Unlicensed Foreigners, Finance Minister Reveals 

The police will be charging 113 employers in court after they were found to be employing unlicensed foreign workers, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana revealed in Parliament yesterday.

The minister was responding to a question from Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo, who asked the minister what action would be taken against 2,308 foreign workers found to be working in Malta without the necessary documentation during 2020.

The minister pointed out that the provisions of Malta’s employment law did not empower authorities to take action against workers, only employers.

In this regard, Caruana said that the unlicensed workers had been employed by 255 different employers.