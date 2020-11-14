د . إAEDSRر . س

121 COVID-19 Cases And 122 Recoveries Registered In Malta Overnight

Malta has registered 121 new COVID-19 cases and 122 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

These numbers bring the country’s total number of active cases down to 2,120, with Malta confirming 95 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, 46-year-old Qormi mayor Renald Falzon became the youngest victim of COVID-19 on the island. His death came just weeks after his father reportedly died of COVID-19.

2.955 swab tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. This means that 380,009 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country’s first case of COVID-19.

