125 People Fined For Breaching Private Home Regulations In Malta

Over the last seven days, 1,137 fines were handed out over COVID-19 mitigation breaches in Malta – and the numbers are quite telling.

From the fines, 125 people were fined for breaching private home regulations – as it currently stands, only residents from a maximum of two households are allowed to gather indoor.

Aside from these people, 663 people were fined for breaching rules related to wearing masks, and another 330 people were fined for gathering in groups of more than two individuals.

This is a €300 fine.

Even though many restaurants are closed and working under limited hours, three establishments were also fined for breaching rules.

Sixteen people were also fined for breaking quarantine rules. This carries a €10,000 fine.