133 New COVID-19 Cases And 107 Recoveries Recorded In Malta Overnight

133 new COVID-19 cases and 107 recoveries were recorded in Malta over the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active COVID-19 cases up to 2,082.

2,664 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that 409,981 swab tests were conducted in Malta since the country’s first virus case.

Yesterday Malta recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 117.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that one of the four victims, a 94-year-old woman, died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility, a new facility in St Paul’s Bay specifically for elderly care home residents who contract the virus.