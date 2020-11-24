د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

133 New COVID-19 Cases And 107 Recoveries Recorded In Malta Overnight

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

133 new COVID-19 cases and 107 recoveries were recorded in Malta over the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active COVID-19 cases up to 2,082.

2,664 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that 409,981 swab tests were conducted in Malta since the country’s first virus case.

Yesterday Malta recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 117.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that one of the four victims, a 94-year-old woman, died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility, a new facility in St Paul’s Bay specifically for elderly care home residents who contract the virus.

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: Former Footballers Charged Over Smuggling Operation With Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi Also Arrested

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK