1,353 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta In Largest Single Day Rise With Over 10,000 Active Cases

Malta has confirmed 1,353 new COVID-19 cases found over the last 24 hours, the island’s health authorities have confirmed.

This is the largest single day rise of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, and follows days of record numbers.

Hospitalisations have risen, with 94 amount of people in Mater Dei Hospital. Of those, only six people are receiving intensive care in the ITU.

There are now 10,137 active cases on the island, the largest Malta’s seen since the outbreak of the pandemic.

There were no new deaths during the same time period.