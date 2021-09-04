14 Unmissable Foodie Restaurants And Incredible Eateries In Gżira
You may have missed it, but the little seaside town of Gżira has become a major hotspot when it comes to some of the best modern food the island has to offer.
Growing out of the shadow of nearby Sliema, the little town now boasts cuisine from all over the world: authentic Syrian pastries and freshly made Italian-style mozzarella are just the beginning of it.
Lovin Streats recently went on a tour exploring the rich history and cosmopolitan culture of the urbanised locale – and discovered some ridiculously delicious food served at affordable prices.
Fresh from the episode’s release, here are 14 Gżira eateries you cannot miss next time you’re in the area in no particular order.
1. NOVI Bar
American-style Buffalo chicken wings, genuine burgers and thick tacos that always hit the spot.
2. Paprika
A high-end restaurant that takes their food and service seriously, this is the perfect place for date night with that special someone.
3. Afro Deli and Coffee
As ethnic as it gets, do not miss out on their incredibly floral Ethiopian coffee, served in traditional gear.
4. Himu’
Make your own mozzarella burrata and sprinkle freshly crushed pistachio over your plate to your heart’s content.
5. Moo’s Turkish Kebab
Start your day right by passing by for their Turkish breakfast spread for two – just make sure you are really hungry.
6. Ali Baba/Baba Lebanese Food
Lebanese food taken to another level at the hands of a very passionate chef and his team.
7. Dr Juice
The ever-popular Dr Juice is always a good choice when looking for something fresh and light.
8. Paparazzi 29
A popular family-friendly restaurant that’ll give you bang for your buck.
9. Doma
Korean food specialists offering everything from Korean BBQ to bibimbap.
10. Proscuittera
High quality Italian cheese and meats treated with the love and respect they deserve.
11. Hassan Falafel & Fatayer
A Syrian family-run hole-in-the-wall offering up ethnic pastries to killer falafel and hummus.
12. Pizza Amore & Fantasia
No frills, authentic pizza, just like nanna used to make.
13. Foam and Fork
One of the most beloved vegan eateries around, don’t miss out their popular take on vegan chicken wings and nuggets.
14. Bianca’s
From tacos to calamari fritti, Biancas has a young and fun vibe and some seriously decadent dishes.
What’s your favourite restaurant in Gżira?