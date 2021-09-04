14 Unmissable Foodie Restaurants And Incredible Eateries In Gżira

You may have missed it, but the little seaside town of Gżira has become a major hotspot when it comes to some of the best modern food the island has to offer.

Growing out of the shadow of nearby Sliema, the little town now boasts cuisine from all over the world: authentic Syrian pastries and freshly made Italian-style mozzarella are just the beginning of it.

Lovin Streats recently went on a tour exploring the rich history and cosmopolitan culture of the urbanised locale – and discovered some ridiculously delicious food served at affordable prices.