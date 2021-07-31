14-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Stabbing Youth In Sliema Apartment Granted Bail

A teenage boy who stabbed another youth earlier this week has been granted bail at €500.

The 14-year-old appeared in court today after he was arrested by police for stabbing a 21-year-old in the chest with a knife last Tuesday.

He also faced charges for causing injuries to a 24-year-old in Pieta on 23rd July.

Appearing in front of Magistrate Monica Vella, the teenage boy claimed that he was defending himself on both occasions.

However, police argued that the manner in which he defended himself was disproportionate given that the 14-year-old had brandished a knife.

Upon arriving on the scene, police discovered drops of blood leading out of an apartment located on Locker Street.

The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Magistrate Vella granted bail for the 14-year-old at €500 along with a personal guarantee of €3,500.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Roderick Attard and Jessica Bezzina.

What do you make of this? Let us know below