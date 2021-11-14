د . إAEDSRر . س

14-Year-Old Girl Hit By A Rock After Ħal Far Race Car Driver Crashes Into Wall

A 14-year-old girl has been hospitalised after she was hit by a rock as a result of a race car accident in Ħal Far.

Yesterday afternoon, a 29-year-old driver crashed into a wall off the track after the parachute of the car he was racing in failed to deploy. As a result, a rock flew off the wall and hit the girl, who was standing nearby.

She was given first aid on site before being transferred to hospital, with police confirming her injuries were of a grievous nature. 

