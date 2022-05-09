14-Year-Old Gozitan Teen At Risk Of Dying After Motorcycle Accident In Nadur

A Gozitan teen is fighting for his life after a serious incident at a Nadur racetrack.

Police were called in to assist the teen, a 14-year-old male, around 4pm yesterday afternoon to a racetrack in Triq ir-Rabat, Nadur, Gozo.

The 14-year-old fell while he was riding his motorcycle in the racetrack, and was injured as a result of the fall. He was rushed to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance where he was found to have serious injuries.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana has opened an inquiry into the accident. Police investigations continue.