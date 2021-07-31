14-Year-Old Who Stabbed Youth In Sliema Will Be Charged In Court Today

A teenage boy who stabbed another youth in Sliema earlier this week is being charged in court today.

The incident happened last Tuesday when the 14-year-old stabbed a 21-year-old Englishman following an argument in an apartment.

Drops of blood were found leading out of the apartment, located on Locker Street, with further investigations revealing that the 14-year-old had used a kitchen knife to stab the victim in the chest.

The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The 14-year-old was arrested by police and will appear in front of Magistrate Monica Vella this morning.

