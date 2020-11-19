د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

140 New COVID-19 Cases And 117 Recoveries Recorded In Malta Over The Past 24 Hours

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

140 new COVID-19 cases and 117 recoveries were recorded in Malta in the past 24 hours.

This brings Malta’s active virus cases down to 2,155.

Yesterday, a 74-year-old man passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. The country’s virus death toll now stands at 104.

As the rase for a vaccine persists, early trials have shown that the vaccine being developed by Oxford University is producing a strong immune response in elderly subjects.

3,093 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that a total of 395,136 swab tests were conducted in Malta since the country saw its first case of COVID-19.

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: No Foul Play Suspected In 25-Year-Old Prisoner's Death

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK