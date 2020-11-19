140 New COVID-19 Cases And 117 Recoveries Recorded In Malta Over The Past 24 Hours

140 new COVID-19 cases and 117 recoveries were recorded in Malta in the past 24 hours.

This brings Malta’s active virus cases down to 2,155.

Yesterday, a 74-year-old man passed away after testing positive for COVID-19. The country’s virus death toll now stands at 104.

As the rase for a vaccine persists, early trials have shown that the vaccine being developed by Oxford University is producing a strong immune response in elderly subjects.

3,093 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that a total of 395,136 swab tests were conducted in Malta since the country saw its first case of COVID-19.