15-Year-Old Maltese Youth Finishes Incredible 1,000km Challenge In Memory Of Rebecca Zammit Lupi
A Maltese youth has completed a gruelling challenge to raise money for cancer patients in dedication to the memory of a dear friend of his.
Tommy Wallbank has finished his 1,000km challenge in tribute to Rebecca Zammit Lupi and in aid of Puttinu Cares.
The incredible ‘Run For Becca’ campaign started with Tommy pledging to run 1km for every €5 donated to his causse, with all money being raised for Puttinu Cares, to allow the NGO to continue supporting children and adults suffering from cancer.
Rebecca Zammit Lupi, who passed away from cancer in January, was a beloved Maltese student and dance fanatic who had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2019, a rare form of bone cancer.
After two and a half months, Tommy has finally ended his run while “surrounded by friends and family”.
“We did it!” Tommy Wallbank said excitedly right after the massive run came to an end.
“This last run was very tough. I even got a cramp on the 16th kilometre, but we pulled through and did it,” he said. “At least now we know that Rebecca is smiling.”
He took the opportunity to thank some of the key people who made his run possible.
“So thankful for everyone who supported me and came to run with me. I want to say a special thank you to Fabio Spiteri who supported, guided and me throughout the course of this challenge. I would also like to thank Marisa Ford for always being there for me throughout and for giving me her blessing to do this.”
“I would like to thank my family and all my friends for all they have done, for everything they have done for me and for their constant encouragement,” he continued. “Last but not least I would like to thank the sponsors for making my running journey a little bit easier.”
