15-Year-Old Maltese Youth Finishes Incredible 1,000km Challenge In Memory Of Rebecca Zammit Lupi

A Maltese youth has completed a gruelling challenge to raise money for cancer patients in dedication to the memory of a dear friend of his.

Tommy Wallbank has finished his 1,000km challenge in tribute to Rebecca Zammit Lupi and in aid of Puttinu Cares.

The incredible ‘Run For Becca’ campaign started with Tommy pledging to run 1km for every €5 donated to his causse, with all money being raised for Puttinu Cares, to allow the NGO to continue supporting children and adults suffering from cancer.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, who passed away from cancer in January, was a beloved Maltese student and dance fanatic who had been diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2019, a rare form of bone cancer.

After two and a half months, Tommy has finally ended his run while “surrounded by friends and family”.