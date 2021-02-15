15-Year-Old Migrant Who Was Denied Entry To Malta Recounts Slavery, Father’s Death And Hallucinating At Sea

At only 15 years of age, Tsedal has witnessed slavery, rape, her father’s death, an escape from a Libyan detention centre, and a failed journey from Africa to Europe.

People in Malta may remember her as a number, one of a group of irregular migrants who sailed into the island’s search and rescue zone last April.

Although some of them drowned, they were left stranded at sea, with Malta’s ports left closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not a single European country offering to help. Eventually, with the help of Malta’s former Libyan official Neville Gafa, they were returned to the North African country.

Tsedal has now spoken out to the US-based National Public Radio about her heartbreaking journey – from the moment she left Eritrea to what happened after she was returned to Libya.

Tsedal said she was eight years old when she fled Eritrea with her father Hishe, who risked imprisonment after criticising the African country’s government.

“My father would tell me there is no democracy in Eritrea, so we have to go somewhere we can breathe,” she said.

Tsedal and Hishe first moved to Sudan, where Hishe found work as a labourer, but they were on the move again three years later after work dried up.

They were smuggled into Libya along with other migrants, but Hishe was diabetic and he died eight days into the journey, suffering from extreme heat and lack of food and water. The smugglers left his body on the road, took control of Tsedal, and sold her to trafficking gangs, who then sold her to men who she said repeatedly raped her.

After three years of captivity, she said a Libyan doctor helped her and other enslaved girls escape to Tripoli, register them with the local office of the UN refugee agency, and found them work (Tsedal ended up cleaning a local pharmacy) and lodging.

However, Tsedel lost her job due to the pandemic and could no longer afford food. Meanwhile, trafficking gangs appeared in her district, dragging migrants out of their rooms to hold them for ransom or sell them into slavery.

“The worst years of my life were with these gangs,” she recounted of her three years in captivity. “They do whatever they want with you. I was very desperate, and I tried to find a way out.”

Tsedal got her chance when a few older Eritreans who lived in her building paid a smuggler to secure her a spot on a raft bound for Europe – either Malta or Lampedusa.

“I did not know these places, but the others said they were nice,” she said.

The journey started well, but after three days at sea, their raft’s engine stopped working. By that time, the migrants were out of food and almost out of water and the sea was choppy.

Passengers dialled emergency numbers for help, but the Maltese and Italian coast guards didn’t pick up. Eventually, they managed to get through to the migrant hotline Alarm Phone, who determined the boat was in Malta’s search and rescue zone and tried to alert the island’s armed forces.

However, when the AFM replied, they said Malta’s ports were closed due to COVID-19.