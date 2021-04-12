15-Year-Old Youth Rescued After Falling Off Qrendi Cliff

Police explained that the victim had fallen down a flight of stairs off a cliff near tal-Maqluba, il-Qrendi at around 4pm yesterday.

A young man was rescued after falling off a cliff in Qrendi yesterday, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Earlier this afternoon, Civil Protection Department was called to assist a youth who fell off a cliff at Maqluba area,…

Members of the Civil Protection Department from the USAR Section and Ħal Far Fire Station were called to the scene and abseiled down the cliffs to reach the Maltese youth. The operation lasted an hour.

A medical team was also present and the victim was taken to Mater Dei hopsital for treatment. He was later certified as having suffered grevious injuries.

