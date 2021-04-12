د . إAEDSRر . س

15-Year-Old Youth Rescued After Falling Off Qrendi Cliff

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A young man was rescued after falling off a cliff in Qrendi yesterday, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Police explained that the victim had fallen down a flight of stairs off a cliff near tal-Maqluba, il-Qrendi at around 4pm yesterday.

Earlier this afternoon, Civil Protection Department was called to assist a youth who fell off a cliff at Maqluba area,…

Posted by Civil Protection Malta on Sunday, 11 April 2021

Members of the Civil Protection Department from the USAR Section and Ħal Far Fire Station were called to the scene and abseiled down the cliffs to reach the Maltese youth. The operation lasted an hour.

A medical team was also present and the victim was taken to Mater Dei hopsital for treatment. He was later certified as having suffered grevious injuries.

Tag someone that needs to know this 

READ NEXT: WATCH: 20-Year-Old Rescued From Sea After Falling From Cliff In Armier

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

You may also love

View All