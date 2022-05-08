1,500 New People Suffer From Heart Failure In Malta Every Year: Cardiologistys And Nurses Share Crucial Tips For Patients 

Almost 1,500 patients are diagnosed with heart failure every single year with Malta’s cardiologists coming together to raise awareness of the issue.

On 6th May, the Maltese Cardiac Society held an outreach seminar at Mater Dei Hospital, in an attempt to raise awareness among patients who suffer from heart failure and the general public during Heart Failure Awareness Week.

Following an introduction by the Chairman of Cardiology and President of the Maltese Cardiac Society Dr Robert Xuereb, cardiologists Dr Alice Moore and Dr Jeremy Fleri-Soler spoke about heart failure as a medical condition, what signs to look for and what tests and treatment options are available.

Meanwhile, nurses gave useful tips on living with heart failure and the importance of rehabilitation.

Heart failure is caused by heart attacks, valve problems, excess alcohol, high blood pressure or diabetes. However, it can also be genetic.

Patients are encouraged to call their doctor if they are suffering from fatigue, leg swelling, shortness of breath and a cough.

Meanwhile, patients should also conduct regular health checks, eat a healthy diet, reduce their salt intake, and regular exercise.

