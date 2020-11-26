152 New COVID-19 Cases And 103 Recoveries Confirmed In Malta Overnight

152 new COVID-19 cases and 103 recoveries have been confirmed in Malta over the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases to 2,115.

Yesterday, Malta’s health authorities announced the deaths of three COVID-19 patients, bringing total deaths to 125.

2.960 swab tests were conducted yesterday. This means that 415,971 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country saw its first COVID-19 case.