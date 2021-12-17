د . إAEDSRر . س

15kg Of Cannabis And 1kg Of Cocaine Seized In Malta Police Raid

Police uncovered a large stash of cocaine and cannabis following a raid in St Paul’s Bay. 

On Wednesday morning police conducted a raid on a garage and residence belonging to a 29-year-old Italian national.

Police found 15kg cannabis and 1kg cocaine on the premises, which amounted to a total value of €450,000. Around €250,000 in cash was also discovered. 

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is overseeing the inquiry. He will be charged on Monday at 3pm in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello. 

The incident comes just days after parliament approved legislation that will effectively allow the personal use of cannabis. Drug trafficking will still remain illegal under new rules.

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

