د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

18-Year-Old Englishwoman Fighting For Her Life After Gozo Quadbike Accident

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An 18-year-old Englishwoman from Swieqi is fighting for her life after a quadbike accident in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The vehicle was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Qormi, who sustained grievous injuries after losing control.

The accident happened at around 6pm last night in Triq ix-Xwejni.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the victims. They were later rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana opened an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

READ NEXT: Four COVID-19 Patients Die At Mater Dei Hospital

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK