18-Year-Old Englishwoman Fighting For Her Life After Gozo Quadbike Accident
An 18-year-old Englishwoman from Swieqi is fighting for her life after a quadbike accident in Żebbuġ, Gozo.
The vehicle was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Qormi, who sustained grievous injuries after losing control.
The accident happened at around 6pm last night in Triq ix-Xwejni.
Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the victims. They were later rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.
Magistrate Bridgette Sultana opened an inquiry into the case.