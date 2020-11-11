18-Year-Old Englishwoman Fighting For Her Life After Gozo Quadbike Accident

An 18-year-old Englishwoman from Swieqi is fighting for her life after a quadbike accident in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The vehicle was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Qormi, who sustained grievous injuries after losing control.

The accident happened at around 6pm last night in Triq ix-Xwejni.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the victims. They were later rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana opened an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.