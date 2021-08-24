18-Year-Old Woman Pulled Out From Under Van After Accident In St Julian’s

An 18-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being pulled out from under a van after she was involved in an accident in St Julians this afternoon.

The woman, who is Colombian, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after 12.45pm this afternoon. She had been run over by a Citroen van near Pendergardens in St Julians. The driver of the vehicle is a 41-year-old man from Fgura.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called onto the scene alongside a medical team to remove her from under the vehicle. She was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations continue.

The accident led to major traffic congestion throughout St Julians and nearby Paceville, with vehicles being redirected into the entertainment village as officers underwent an operation to remove the woman safely.