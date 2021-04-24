19 Photos That Prove Malta Is The Post-Covid Summer Holiday Destination You Need

Malta’s always been a hot destination, with people hitting up the island from the four corners of the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives forever, but it’s not all bad news, and if you look closely, you can find a silver lining to any dark cloud. The island is as beautiful as ever, and offers everything you loved about the Mediterranean gem, and so much more. Here are 19 photos proving that Malta (and Gozo) is the perfect choice for your next trip abroad.

1. Sometimes, Malta’s water just hits different…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

2. Both above and below sea level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girandolina Viaggi (@girandolinaviaggi)

3. And there’s no easier way to get your tropical vibe on. Skip the queues and get yourself onto beautiful Comino ASAP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Lagoon, Comino, Malta (@bluelagooncomino)

4. And definitely snap a clear underwater selfie with these bombastic backgrounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R o b e r t a 🧜‍♀️ 💦 (@vitadasirena)

5. Though you don’t even need to get your toes wet to enjoy Malta’s picturesque bays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visual Creators from Malta🇲🇹 (@lovemalta)

6. And honestly, bays are just as good for your sunset walk as for a relaxing swim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANA & JEROME (@buythatplaneticket)

7. Like seriously…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENISE 🦋 (@deniisebuttigieg)

8. Talking about relaxing – if bays aren’t your vibe, Malta’s bountiful fields can supply the chill vibe you won’t find anywhere else. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑹𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒂 𝑪𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒓𝒊 (@roberta_camilleri)

9. And the natural valleys can be straight up ethereal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Cilia • Photography (@emma.ciliaphotography)

10. And discovering those hidden gems with someone special just never gets old…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Cilia • Photography (@emma.ciliaphotography)

10. …no matter who, or what, that special person is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventures of Bailey&Whiskey (@bailey_and_whiskey)

11. You can even do a bit of off-roading since everyone’s at home – just make sure you aren’t ruining anyone’s chill afternoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Gatt (@4x4_nomad)

12. And while the Azure Window is no more, stand out from the crowd by hitting up the lesser known but just as stunning Wied il-Mielaħ Window in Għarb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEOLOGY IN THE UNIVERSE – GIU (@geologyintheuniverse)

13. But it’s not all just green spaces and beaches – live your best Assassin’s Creed dreams in Malta’s centuries’ old alleyways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Malta Plus (@visit_malta_)

14. Just get ready for some visually insane dips and drops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mediterano Travel & Leisure 🏵️ (@mediterano_)

15. Though, if you do need some more alone time, the cliffs will fulfill your needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janek // Popstrykane Podróże (@popstrykane_podroze)

16. Or some of the island’s eye-catching towers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DENISE 🦋 (@deniisebuttigieg)

17. And we haven’t even looked at Valletta, the capital city… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best City Shots (@best.city.shots)

18. Or St Julian’s, Malta’s modern bustling city… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Europe From Above (@above.europe)

19. And as a literal cherry on the cake, do not sleep on the delicious and affordable food all over the island. From the best carbonara this side of Rome and national specialities like rabbit and fresh seafood, what else are you waiting for to book a ticket over?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FoodBlog Malta | We Love Food (@foodblog.mt)

Cover photo left: @howfarfromhome Cover photo middle: @buythatplaneticket Cover photo right: @ournextflight

What’s your favourite thing about Malta? Let us know in the comments below and tag someone who needs to take you on a holiday to Malta ASAP!