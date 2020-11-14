19-Year-Old Driver Killed In Mġarr Collision
A 19-year-old man from Mosta was killed in a two vehicle collision in Triq Sir Temi Żammit, Mġarr.
The incident happened at around 11.15pm last night.
The passenger accompanying the driver, an 18-year-old man from Mosta, is fighting for his life. The condition of the driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Mġarr, is still unknown.
Police’s preliminary investigations concluded that that the youths, driving a Toyota, were headed to Mosta. On the other hand, the 35-year-old driver, driving a Mitsubishi, was headed to Mġarr.
Due to the impact of the collision, the Civil Protection Department was called on site to take the youths out of their car. A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital gave first aid to the three victims. Afterwards, they were taken to Mater Dei.
The 19-year-old was certified dead soon after.
Magistrate Marseann Farrugia opened an inquiry into the case.
Police investigations are ongoing.