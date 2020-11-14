19-Year-Old Driver Killed In Mġarr Collision

A 19-year-old man from Mosta was killed in a two vehicle collision in Triq Sir Temi Żammit, Mġarr.

The incident happened at around 11.15pm last night.

The passenger accompanying the driver, an 18-year-old man from Mosta, is fighting for his life. The condition of the driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Mġarr, is still unknown.

Police’s preliminary investigations concluded that that the youths, driving a Toyota, were headed to Mosta. On the other hand, the 35-year-old driver, driving a Mitsubishi, was headed to Mġarr.

Due to the impact of the collision, the Civil Protection Department was called on site to take the youths out of their car. A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital gave first aid to the three victims. Afterwards, they were taken to Mater Dei.

The 19-year-old was certified dead soon after.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia opened an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RIP